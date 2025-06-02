News Releases
May 4, 2022
The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center, located 1500 Weiss Street, Saginaw, MI, will be hosting a Nursing Job Fair in our Pavilion, located in the North parking lot, on May 19, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
May 3, 2022
The Department of Veterans Affairs has named Laura E. Ruzick as the new Network Director for Veterans Integrated Network (VISN) 10, overseeing VA Medical Centers across Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and part of Kentucky.
May 3, 2022
The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center, located 1500 Weiss Street, Saginaw, MI, will be changing their Urgent Care Clinic (UCC) hours effective June 6, 2022.
April 27, 2022
The Women’s Veteran Health Care Program realized Irene Hosking, one of their oldest female Veteran patients, was nearing another birthday this April.
April 18, 2022
In recognition of National Volunteer Week, April 17-23, 2022, Aleda E. Lutz VAMC will honor its volunteers who support local Veterans with events throughout the week and a public campaign encouraging other citizens to give back.
April 11, 2022
The Spring season, for most, is a time we start feeling better after the long, cold winter months of hibernation.
April 6, 2022
As part of its annual campaign during Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April, Aleda E. Lutz VAMC is working to increase awareness about the impact of military sexual trauma (MST) and VA’s free supportive treatments.
April 4, 2022
The safety and care of Veterans and our workforce continue to be top priorities for the Department of Veterans Affairs.
March 29, 2022
March 25, 2022
The National Homeless Program Office will award one grant to a Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan, totaling approximately $525,000 under the Grant and Per Diem (GPD) program.