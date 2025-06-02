News Releases
March 14, 2022
Aleda E. Lutz VAMC will be participating in a university-wide Employment and Networking Fair at Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
February 14, 2022
Aleda E. Lutz VAMC will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from Feb. 13-19, 2022, during National Salute to Veteran Patients week.
February 1, 2022
Aleda E. Lutz VAMC is pleased to announce our new offsite location, the Saginaw North VA Clinic, located at 2830 McCarty Rd., Saginaw, MI 48603, will be opening soon.
January 21, 2022
Aleda E. Lutz VAMC continues to strive on our ongoing High Reliability Organization (HRO) journey, especially during the surges in COVID-19 cases.
January 19, 2022
Over one in 3 women and one in 4 men experience intimate partner abuse or violence, and for Veterans those numbers are even higher.
November 18, 2021
On November 19, 2021, our Saginaw VAMC’s namesake, Aleda E. Lutz, will be inducted into the Michigan History Museum, located at 702 W. Kalamazoo St., Lansing, Michigan.
October 28, 2021
The safety and care of Veterans and our workforce are top priorities for the Department of Veterans of Affairs.
October 28, 2021
The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC is excited to announce the Cheboygan County CBOC Lease awarded on September 29, 2021.