News Releases

For more information about VA Saginaw health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 989-497-2500, ext. 13010.
November 8, 2022
The Department of Veterans Affairs is adopting a new electronic health record (EHR) system to replace the nearly 40-year-old software that stores information and tracks patient care.
November 8, 2022
In honor of Veteran’s Day, Aleda E. Lutz VAMC is hosting a special event on November 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. on the front lawn of the medical center.
November 4, 2022
Today, November 4, 2022, a bomb threat was made to the Cadillac Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), located at 1909 North Mitchell Street Cadillac, MI 49601- 1139.
October 17, 2022
On Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the Aleda E. Lutz VAMC, located at 1500 Weiss St., Saginaw, MI, will be holding a Dispose Unused Medications and Prescriptions (DUMP) Opioids Act Take Back Event.
September 23, 2022
On October 13, 2022, Saginaw Valley State University’s (SVSU's) Office of Military Student Affairs partnered with Aleda E. Lutz VAMC, will be hosting a presentation “Zero Percent Chance – A Soldier’s Story of Hope,” featuring speaker Jonathan Turnbull.
September 12, 2022
Suicide is preventable and there is hope.
September 1, 2022
The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC is hosting a Telehealth (Virtual Care) Fair on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the pavilion, located in the north parking lot at 1500 Weiss St., Saginaw, MI 48602.
August 30, 2022
The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC’s Blind Rehabilitation Team accompanied Veterans, who are active in our Blind Rehab Program, to the 36th Annual National Veterans Golden Age Games (NVGAG) in Sioux Falls, SD, last month.
August 24, 2022
The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC, Saginaw, is recruiting Registered Nurses (RN) and Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) for the Community Living Center and Specialty Clinics.
August 8, 2022
The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC held a dedication ceremony at the Gaylord VA outpatient clinic on Thursday, August 4, 2022, naming it after the late Navy Corpsman Steve Andrews.