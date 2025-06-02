News Releases
August 3, 2022
The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC is hosting a community outreach event on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. located at 1500 Weiss St., Saginaw, MI 48602.
July 15, 2022
The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC outpatient clinics in Traverse City and Cadillac, Michigan are recruiting for Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) positions in Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT) - Primary Care.
July 12, 2022
Veterans who are not currently enrolled for VA health care are encouraged to visit the VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Mackinaw City on August 10, 2022.
July 5, 2022
On June 30, 2022, Aleda E. Lutz VAMC hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Indian River VA clinic, located at 5739 Highway M-68, Indian River, MI 49749.
June 14, 2022
Veterans who are not currently enrolled for VA health care are encouraged to visit the Lieutenant Colonel Clement C. Van Wagoner VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Alpena, Michigan on July 20, 2022.
June 13, 2022
The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC is pleased to announce we are hosting a Farmers Market on Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., starting June 21, 2022, and running through September 27, 2022, located on the front lawn of the main medical center.
May 26, 2022
The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center, located 1500 Weiss Street, Saginaw, MI, will be changing their Urgent Care Clinic (UCC) hours effective June 6, 2022.
May 24, 2022
Today, the Aleda E. Lutz VAMC is implementing COVID-19 Health Protection Levels as part of VA’s consistent, nationwide approach for Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities to adjust COVID-19 safety protocols locally as needed.
May 20, 2022
Aleda E. Lutz VAMC is pleased to announce the opening of the new Saginaw North VA Clinic, located at 2830 McCarty Rd., Saginaw, MI 48603, on May 24, 2022.
May 17, 2022
The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center, located 1500 Weiss Street, Saginaw, MI, will be hosting a VA Video Connect (VVC) demonstration in the lobby of the main medical center, on Thursday, May 19 and Friday, May 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.