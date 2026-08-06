Public Invited to Attend Vet Center Dedication Ceremony

PRESS RELEASE

August 6, 2026

Bay City, MI - The Great Lakes Bay Vet Center, formerly at 5360 Hampton Place, Saginaw MI, has moved to a new location in Bay City MI, increasing access to services for eligible Veterans, service members, and their families in the Great Lakes Bay area.

The new site provides a more accessible location just off I-75 for residents of the 15 counties served with expanded parking; larger outdoor space for outreach, recreational, and whole health activities; and swing space for partnerships with Veteran Service organizations.

The public is invited to attend an open house and dedication ceremony for the new space at 6387 Westside Saginaw Rd in Bay City, MI on August 20th. The open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a short dedication ceremony at noon.

The Great Lakes Bay Vet Center offers confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder, and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma. The Vet Center can also connect individuals with more support in VA and the community.

“We are pleased to continue and expand our support of area Veterans, service members, and their families in this beautiful new space,” said Holly VanBuren, Great Lakes Bay Vet Center Director. “Since moving, we have already seen an increase in Vet Center utilization and are hopeful that new clients will continue to find peace, comfort, and help here.”

Today, there are more than 300 Vet Centers, 80 Mobile Vet Centers, and numerous satellite locations offering services in all 50 states and U.S. territories. Visit the Great Lakes Bay Vet Center online at https://www.va.gov/great-lakes-bay-vet-center/ or call .