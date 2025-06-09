Indian River Veteran Town Hall and PACT Act Resource Fair

PRESS RELEASE

June 9, 2025

Indian River , MI — VA Saginaw Healthcare System is hosting a Veteran Town Hall and PACT Act Resource Fair on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, located at Indian River Lions Club, 4439 M68 Hwy, Indian River, MI 49747, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Join us for a Veteran town hall to hear from and talk with VA leaders. Find out if you are eligible for VA health care, learn about PACT Act, Toxic Exposure claims, other benefit information, and VET Center resources available. Light refreshments will be provided.

“This is the second town hall scheduled this summer,” said Anthony Colón, Executive Director of the VA Saginaw Healthcare System. “We have found that holding these meetings in-person is very effective, as it helps us better support Veterans by delivering resources directly within their communities. This format allows participants to express their concerns and ask questions directly to the leadership. As a Veteran who uses VA healthcare myself, I understand their experiences personally.”

VA Saginaw Healthcare System (VASHCS), centered around the Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan, offers comprehensive healthcare services to over 41,800 Veterans across a 35-county region spanning from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. The facility features a 41-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center dedicated to supporting Veterans' recovery and inpatient needs. In addition to the main hospital, Veterans have access to care through nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan, ensuring convenient access to essential health services. For more detailed information about VASHCS and its offerings, visit www.va.gov/saginaw-health-care/.