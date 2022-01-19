VA Announces New Program Addressing Intimate Partner Violence (IPV)

PRESS RELEASE

January 19, 2022

Saginaw , MI — Over one in 3 women and one in 4 men experience intimate partner abuse or violence, and for Veterans those numbers are even higher.

Veterans are more likely to have been exposed to traumatic and stressful experiences that may increase risk of experiencing and/or using aggression in partner relationships.

VA’s Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) helps Veterans and their families who are impacted by physical, emotional, and sexual violence regardless of whether it has happened once or many times. VA’s IPVAP is committed to helping Veterans, their partners, and VA staff who are impacted by IPV.

“We are excited to begin offering treatment and support for those who use and those who experience violence,” stated Kimberly Sawatzki, our IPVAP Coordinator. “Our continuum of care approach will include an exciting program called Strength at Home (SAH), which was developed specifically for Veterans and active-duty military. Additionally, this evidence-based, trauma-informed treatment is also appropriate for Veterans who are justice-involved due to domestic violence related charges. SAH is both a treatment and prevention program, designed to enhance relationships and prevent problems from escalating to violence and abuse.”

For more information about Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Programming, please contact Kimberly Sawatzki, IPVAP Coordinator, at 989-497-2500, extension 13632 or learn more at: Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) - VHA Social Work

