VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Mackinaw City, Michigan Enrolling New Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

July 12, 2022

Saginaw , MI — Veterans who are not currently enrolled for VA health care are encouraged to visit the VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Mackinaw City on August 20, 2022.

An enrollment event will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the clinic, which is located at 14540 Mackinaw Highway, Mackinaw City, Michigan.

Veterans can learn how they may be eligible for VA health care, services, and benefits they have earned by serving in the military.

If you are unable to attend this enrollment event, there are other ways to enroll for VA care.

Contact Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center’s Eligibility Offices at 989-497-2500, Ext. 13120 or 13121 Apply online at: https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction Apply in person at the Eligibility Office located at 1500 Weiss St., Saginaw, MI 48602, in the Welcome Center, or at any VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic. Apply with a Veteran County Service Officer.

Veterans who are unable to attend the enrollment event on August 10, 2022, are welcome to stop by the clinic to talk with staff about enrollment potential Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 38,263 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. Veterans also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan. More information about this VA can be found at www.va.gov/saginaw-health-care/.