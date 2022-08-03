VA Community Outreach Event and Classic Car Show

PRESS RELEASE

August 3, 2022

Saginaw , MI — The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC is hosting a community outreach event on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. located at 1500 Weiss St., Saginaw, MI 48602.

The event will be held in the north parking lot and pavilion. This event is an opportunity for non-enrolled Veterans to find out if they are eligible to receive VA health care services as well as learn about other VA programs. Stop by the Eligibility booth for more information on how to enroll. We will also have informational booths for our Suicide Prevention Program, Homeless Program, Women’s Veteran Program and Whole Health Program.

The Highway Classic Cruisers Car Club will have their “Classic Cruisers” on display for all to enjoy. We expect there to be approximately 80-100 classic cars. Team One Credit Union will be sponsoring a food truck the day of the event.

Come on out and learn about VA health care services and programs available to our enrolled Veterans. Be sure to check out the Classic Car Show while you are on campus!! Our Veterans deserve the best health care possible! Our mission is to serve the Veteran who served us and are committed to providing patients with the highest quality of care in modernized facilities.

The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 38,263 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. Veterans also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan. More information about this VA can be found at www.va.gov/saginaw-health-care/.