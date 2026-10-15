VA Saginaw Healthcare System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 15, 2026

Saginaw, MI - VA Saginaw Healthcare System (VASHS) received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

Funding projects for Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

PACS upgrade - an upgrade to the campus Physical Access Control System, including the security card readers that control secured entry points across the facility.

- an upgrade to the campus Physical Access Control System, including the security card readers that control secured entry points across the facility. Repainting and maintenance of above ground storage tanks - repainting and preventive maintenance of the facility's water tower, which supports daily operations and provides essential backup during emergencies when the municipal water supply runs short.

“These are exactly the kind of investments that keep our facility running safely and reliably. This funding allows Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans,” said Tony Colόn, VA Saginaw Healthcare System Executive Director.

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: