VA Saginaw Healthcare System Veterans to compete in 2026 National Veterans Golden Age Games

PRESS RELEASE

June 3, 2026

Saginaw, MI - VA Saginaw Healthcare System (VASHCS) is proud to have our Veteran patients representing us at this year’s National Veterans Golden Age Games in Tampa, Florida, taking place June 27 – July 2, 2026.

Since 1985, the Golden Age Games have empowered aging Veterans through competition, wellness, camaraderie, and connection—growing from just a few hundred participants into a national showcase of strength and vitality beyond age 50.

This year, several local Veterans are sharing their excitement and personal experiences as they prepare to compete:

Air Force Veteran Ron Earl described the Golden Age Games as “very therapeutic for us,” noting that participants complete required health and wellness classes leading up to the event.

Army Veteran Robert Cotton proudly recalled dominating last year’s Boccia tournament, bringing home the Gold in his age group.

Marine Corps Veteran Brent Collins Jr. shared the honor of carrying the Michigan flag during a previous opening ceremony—an experience he described as unforgettable.

Phillip Enmendorfer celebrated being selected to accompany an Olympic-led bobsled team, completing an impressive 19‑second run.

Marine Corps Veteran Charlie Henning added that he enjoys meeting people and experiencing new places through the games.

Leland Lewis, Visual Impairment Service Team Coordinator and longtime coach, has spent more than a decade training and supporting the Veterans as they prepare for events such as Disc Golf, Boccia Ball, Bowling, Cornhole, Golf, and Shuffleboard, among others. “The Golden Age Games serve as a reminder that resilience never retires—demonstrating how sports, recreation, and community can be powerful tools for healthy aging. The physical, emotional, and inclusive benefits of the Games are unmatched, stated Mr. Lewis.

He also highlighted the impact the event has on Blind Veterans in particular. “Our Blind Veterans work tirelessly to build independence and confidence, and the Golden Age Games highlight just how far that dedication can take them. It’s a testament to the incredible work our healthcare system teams do to keep our Veterans active, engaged, and thriving.”

As the Veterans Health Administration marks 80 years of supporting Veterans of all ages and abilities, these athletes exemplify the power of continued service, resilience, and lifelong fitness.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to our athletes as they represent VASHCS with pride and continue to inspire us all.

To learn more about the National Veterans Golden Age Games and adaptive sports opportunities for Veterans, visit: https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/