VA Saginaw to host Veterans Outdoor Expo featuring hands on adaptive recreation

PRESS RELEASE

August 7, 2026

Saginaw, MI - WHAT: The Veteran’s Outdoor Expo will bring together adaptive sports organizations, Veteran‑owned businesses, and outdoor recreation experts to give Veterans a hands‑on experience with adaptive equipment, wellness education, and consolidated access to resources and benefits.

WHAT: The Veteran’s Outdoor Expo will bring together adaptive sports organizations, Veteran‑owned businesses, and outdoor recreation experts to give Veterans a hands‑on experience with adaptive equipment, wellness education, and consolidated access to resources and benefits. Live demos will let Veterans test equipment for activities like fishing, kayaking, cycling, and hiking—building confidence, independence, and long‑term physical recovery while fostering community connection.

Participating organizations include Waterfowl 4 Warriors, Helping Heroes Every Day, North Country Sportsman’s Club, Freedom River, Michigan DNR, Elks Club #88, Wheeling Team 457, American Sportsmen for Veterans, the Recreational Therapy Department at Aleda E. Lutz VAMC, and trapping specialist Sam Placher Jr.

WHO: Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors are invited to attend; community partners and adaptive recreation organizations will be on site for demonstrations and resource navigation.

WHEN:

Wednesday, August 19, 2026

12:00 – 5:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Aleda E. Lutz VAMC – Sgt. Major Kenneth V. Rice VA Pavilion

1500 Weiss St.

Saginaw, MI 48602

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

No registration required; walk‑in, no cost to attendees. Light refreshments provided by Center for Development and Civic Engagement. For media inquiries, contact Tara Scheuer, Public Affairs Officer, at (989) 497‑2500 ext. 13010 or VHASAGPublicAffairs@va.gov .