VA sends local Veterans to the 36th Annual National Veterans Golden Age Games

PRESS RELEASE

August 30, 2022

Saginaw , MI — The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC’s Blind Rehabilitation Team accompanied Veterans, who are active in our Blind Rehab Program, to the 36th Annual National Veterans Golden Age Games (NVGAG) in Sioux Falls, SD, last month.

They completed in medal events in both the Ambulatory and Visual Impairment divisions. The Ambulatory Veterans participated in cornhole, Nine-ball, boccia, and shuffleboard. The Veterans in the Visual Impairment division participated in disc golf, boccia, shuffleboard, cornhole, horseshoes and two Veterans participated in a new exhibition game (non-medal event) air rifle.

“We were so excited to have our Veterans compete in person at the games this year, since the last two have been virtual. They performed really well with compensatory strategies learned in Blind Rehab and brought back with them several medals,” stated Dr. Kathy Lewis, Chief of Sensory and Rehabilitation Services.

The NVGAG Mission is “Fitness for Life”; The program offers Veterans ages 55 years and older sports competitions and health education sessions to demonstrate the value that sports, wellness, and fitness provide to assist senior Veterans live an active and healthy lifestyle. This event is a qualifying event for the National Senior Games.

Results for the 2022 NVGAG for the Saginaw VAMC are below:

Blind Disc Golf

Men’s Singles VI (visual impairment) - Thomas Lewandowski 2nd place

Men’s Singles VI - Loyd Kilbourne 2nd place

Men’s Singles VI - Donald Taube 1st place

Boccia

Men’s Singles VI -Thomas Lewandowski 3rd place

Men’s Singles VI - Loyd Kilbourne 2nd place

Men’s Singles VI - Donald Taube 1st place

Horseshoes

Men’s Singles VI - Thomas Lewandowski 3rd place

Men’s Singles VI - Loyd Kilbourne 4th place

Men’s Singles VI - Donald Taube 2nd place

Shuffleboard

Men’s Singles VI - Thomas Lewandowski 1st place

Men’s Singles VI - Loyd Kilbourne 3rd place

Men’s Singles VI - Donald Taube 1st place

Cornhole

Men’s Singles VI - Thomas Lewandowski 1st place

Men’s Singles VI - Loyd Kilbourne 2nd place

Men’s Singles VI - Donald Taube 2nd place

The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 38,263 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. Veterans can also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan. More information about this VA can be found at www.va.gov/saginaw-health-care/.