Women Veterans Recognition Day – Women Veteran-Owned Business Fair

PRESS RELEASE

June 3, 2026

Saginaw, MI - Women Veterans Day marks the anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, signed into law on June 12, 1948, by President Harry S. Truman.

This historic act granted women the right to serve as permanent, regular members of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and the newly formed Air Force.

Today, there are approximately 2 million Women Veterans nationwide. Of these, 930,000 are enrolled in VA health care, and 650,000 received care in 2023. Locally, the VA Saginaw Healthcare System serves 3,186 enrolled Women Veterans. Women Veterans Recognition Day honors the official acknowledgment of women's service to our nation.

To commemorate this day, the Aleda E. Lutz VAMC will host a Women Veteran-Owned Business Fair, showcasing businesses established and operated by women Veterans.

WHO: Women Veterans, Veterans, families, caregivers, survivors, employees, and community members are invited to attend.

WHEN: Friday, June 12, 2026

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

A brief recognition ceremony will take place at 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center

Pavilion

1500 Weiss Street

Saginaw, MI 48602

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For more information contact Tara Scheuer, public affairs officer, at or VHASAGPublicAffairs@va.gov.

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Note to Media: For consideration in editorial calendars, online listings and PSA inclusion.

June 12th is Women Veterans Recognition Day, marking the 1948 law that granted women the right to serve as permanent members of the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, more than two million Women Veterans have proudly served our nation, including over three thousand in VA Saginaw Healthcare System.

Join the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center on Friday, June 12th, for a Women Veteran-Owned Business Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a special recognition ceremony at noon. Come meet these remarkable business owners, learn about their services, and help us honor all Women Veterans.

For more information, contact Tara Scheuer, public affairs officer, at .

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Online Listing

For inclusion on websites or community calendars

The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center will host a Women Veteran-Owned Business Fair on June 12, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Pavilion at 1500 Weiss Street in Saginaw. A brief recognition ceremony will take place at 12:00 p.m. Attendees can meet Women Veteran business owners, learn about their services, and join in honoring their military and entrepreneurial contributions.



For more information contact Tara Scheuer, public affairs officer, at .