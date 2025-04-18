What is a VA Medical Foster Home?

VA Medical Foster Homes are private residences in the community in which the caregiver lives and provides residents with 24-hour continuous care and supervision. MFH caregivers ensure Veterans receive high quality, individualized daily personal care with the assistance of qualified relief caregivers.

Veterans approved for MFH placement are enrolled in VA Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) and receive in-home primary care case management. In addition, MFH’s receive ongoing support from the Medical Foster Home Program Coordinator.