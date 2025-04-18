Medical Foster Home Program
The Medical Foster Home Program (MFH) is a voluntary program that offers Veterans a long-term care alternative to nursing home placement. MFH may be the appropriate choice for Veterans who are unable to safely manage their complex health care needs independently, and prefer a non-institutional setting.
What is a VA Medical Foster Home?
VA Medical Foster Homes are private residences in the community in which the caregiver lives and provides residents with 24-hour continuous care and supervision. MFH caregivers ensure Veterans receive high quality, individualized daily personal care with the assistance of qualified relief caregivers.
Veterans approved for MFH placement are enrolled in VA Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) and receive in-home primary care case management. In addition, MFH’s receive ongoing support from the Medical Foster Home Program Coordinator.
Medical Foster Home Features
- Furnished private rooms
- 24-hour care/supervision
- Medication management
- Personal care (bathing, dressing, grooming, etc.)
- Three meals/snacks daily
- Laundry/housekeeping assistance
- Transportation assistance
- Safe, home-like environment
- Activities/socialization
- 1:3 (maximum) caregiver to patient ratio
- Home-Based Primary Care
- Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) is health care services provided to the Veteran in the home. The HBPC team includes a physician, advanced registered nurse practitioner, registered nurse, dietician, social worker, pharmacist, and psychologist. Team members provide support to the Veteran/caregiver by completing regular visits.
Who is Eligible for Medical Foster Home Placement?
- Veterans enrolled with the VA Health Care System and have care needs that can no longer be met in their homes.
- Veterans meeting the nursing home level of care and prefer a non-institutional setting.
- Veterans agreeable to MFH placement and enrollment in the Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) Program.
- Veterans with sufficient income capable of covering care costs. Currently, MFH care costs are managed as a private-pay option for the Veteran. Caregivers receive direct compensation from the Veteran/responsible party for MFH care services.
- Monthly rates are established based on the Veteran's required level of care. A private care agreement outlining monthly rate, caregiver expectations, MFH resident guidelines, and Veteran rights will be reviewed and finalized prior to admission. The Medical Foster Home coordinator will provide oversight during the process and provide assistance determining if Veterans may be eligible for additional benefits to help cover costs.
What are the Requirements to Become a Medical Foster Home Caregiver?
- Be at least 18 years of age and financially stable.
- Provide MFH care in the home that the caregiver permanently lives.
- Pass a VA criminal background check and provide references.
- Have a home that can pass inspection conducted by a VA multidisciplinary team, to include fire and safety.
- Have a designated qualified relief caregiver (access to 2 caregivers recommended).
- Be physically capable to provide hands-on care.
- Have caregiver experience (formal and informal accepted).
- Complete bi-annual caregiver trainings.
- Work closely with Home-Based Primary Care and Medical Foster Home teams to ensure Veteran’s care and support needs are addressed.
For more information on the Medical Foster Home program, please contact the Saginaw VA Medical Foster Home Coordinator.
Adrianna Cooper LMSW
Medical foster home coordinator
VA Saginaw health care
Phone:
Email: Adrianna.Cooper@va.gov