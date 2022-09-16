Attention Veterans:

Starting Monday, September 19, 2022, the Aleda E. Lutz VAMC’s front lobby Walk-in Clinic, and at scheduled clinical appointments, will be offering the COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters.

Influenza vaccines will also be available starting Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

The VA North Clinic will begin offering both vaccines on Wednesday September 21, 2022.

Call your CBOC for an appointment to receive the COVID-19 Booster.

Influenza Vaccines are available during any scheduled appointment and between the times of 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. for walk-ins. Please bring your COVID-19 vaccine card when presenting for a COVID-19 Booster.

Call the vaccine hotline at 989-497-2500, Ext.14507 for up-to-date information on the vaccines.

To receive your Influenza vaccine in the community visit Flu Shots Near You - National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (va.gov) to find participating pharmacy locations.