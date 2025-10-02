Veteran Justice Outreach and Homeless Program Resources
This page shares commonly used resources utilized by the Saginaw VA Healthcare System's Veteran Justice Outreach program and the Homeless Veteran Program to assist Veterans.
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness, we strongly encourage you to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877) 4AID-VET
Homeless Veteran Program Resources
General resources for Homeless Veterans and Veterans at risk of homelessness
Homeless Program: For Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness, please call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans: (877) 4AID-VET
Veterans Crisis Line: Available 24/7: Dial 988 then Press 1, chat live, or text 838255. A caring, qualified responder will listen and help. Your call is free and confidential, and you decide how much information to share.
Michigan Works! Veterans Career Advisor: 1-800-285-WORKS (9675). Veterans Career Advisors work directly with veterans and eligible persons who have significant barriers to employment. Veterans with at least one day of active military service and eligible spouses are eligible to receive Priority of Service.
Eligibility for VA Healthcare Information
Enrollment Application and Health Benefits Update Form
Food Resources
For Food Resources specific to your county please dial 211 or visit 211.org.
I Support the 1%, Veteran Food Pantry
- 154 South Main St., Frankenmuth, MI 48734
East Side Soup Kitchen (hot meals only)
- 940 E. Genesee Ave., Saginaw, MI 48607
- 8791 McBride Park Court, Harbor Springs, Michigan 49740
- 116 E. 5th St. Gaylord, MI 49735
- 1915 Fordney St., Saginaw, MI 48601
Housing Resources
Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF)
The program’s goal is to assist very low income Veterans and their families, if eligible, to achieve permanent housing.
- Mid-Michigan Community Action Agency Intake Number:
. Covering: Arenac, Bay, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Isabela, Ionia, Lake, Midland, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo, Osceola and Saginaw.
- Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency Intake Number:
or . Covering: Shiawassee, Livingston, Genesee, Oakland, Lapeer and Macomb.
- Disability Network Oakland and Macomb Intake Number:
. Covering: Tuscola, Lapeer, Huron, Sanilac, St. Clair, Wayne Oakland and Macomb.
- Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency Intake Number:
. Covering: Alcona, Alpena, Cheboygan, Crawford, Iosco, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle and Roscommon.
- Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency Intake Number:
. Covering: Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Roscommon, Wexford.
Veteran Justice Outreach Program Resources
Contacts and links to frequently used Veteran legal resources
Vetlex.org: Vetlex is a system that links U.S. Veterans, Veteran Service Organizations, and qualified pro bono or “low bono” attorneys nationwide.
Community Mediation Centers: Provides an alternative to the traditional litigation process. Mediation can be used for a variety of civil legal issues, including, but not limited to, divorce, parenting time, landlord/tenant disputes, and employment matters.
Michigan Military and Veterans Legal Service Guide: A resource directory for Michigan Veterans and Military Personnel.
MichiganLegalHelp.com: A self-help resource library.
Legal Aid: Non-profit law firms providing free, high-quality legal advice and representation for eligible clients in a broad range of civil legal areas (income-based, no criminal cases).
State Bar of Michigan – Lawyer Referral Service: 1-
Driver’s License Reinstatement
Justice Involved Veterans Fact Sheet: Information on how incarceration affects VA benefits.
Veterans Justice Outreach Program Points of Contact
Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) Program: Identify and engage Justice Involved Veterans through outreach to facilitate access to VA services and improve outcomes.
- Trisha Meyers, LMSW CADC:
.
- Serving: Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Kalkaska, Otsego and Roscommon.
- Julia Dunn, LMSW:
.
- Serving: Benzie, Grand Traverse, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford.
- Travis Vanderlist, LMSW:
.
- Serving: Genesee, Gratiot, Saginaw, Midland, Shiawassee, and Sanilac.
- Bart Miller, LMSW:
.
- Serving: Arenac, Clare, Bay, Gladwin, Huron, Isabella, Tuscola, and Lapeer.
- Art Ohlrich, LMSW:
.
- Serving: Alcona, Alpena, Iosco, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Oscoda, and Presque Isle.
Additional Veteran Resources
Find a Veterans Service Office
A Veteran's Service Officer (VSO) is a trained and accredited professional who helps eligible veterans and their families with claims and benefits.
Assist Veterans and military families of ALL eras and discharge types. They work to connect Veterans and their families to federal, state and local resources to ease issues regarding mental health, substance abuse, housing and other common issues that impact veterans to support healthier lifestyles and provide support.
- Contact: Ashton Hero, ashton.hero@sccmha.org,
VA Transportation Navigation Hub
Available for eligible veterans to request transportation to VA approved appointments.
- 1877-VET-LIFT (1
) – Please call a least 3 business days before your appointment. Hours of operation are M-F, 7:30 am to 4:00 pm.
- Offering confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting.
– Central and Northern Lower Michigan locations include Saginaw, Macomb, Flint, Traverse City, and Oscoda.