Veteran Justice Outreach and Homeless Program Resources

Homeless Program: For Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness, please call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans: (877) 4AID-VET ).

Veterans Crisis Line: Available 24/7: Dial 988 then Press 1, chat live, or text 838255. A caring, qualified responder will listen and help. Your call is free and confidential, and you decide how much information to share.

Michigan Works! Veterans Career Advisor: 1-800-285-WORKS (9675). Veterans Career Advisors work directly with veterans and eligible persons who have significant barriers to employment. Veterans with at least one day of active military service and eligible spouses are eligible to receive Priority of Service.

VA Resource Navigator

Eligibility for VA Healthcare Information

Enrollment Application and Health Benefits Update Form

Military Record Requests