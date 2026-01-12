Aaron Dorland

Aaron is the Human Resources Officer for Saginaw's Strategic Business Unit, with VISN 10. He was recently detailed as the Acting Associate Director from November 11, 2025 - January 11, 2026, and prior to that: March 8 - April 20, 2025. He started his VA career in Indianapolis as a student, then worked as a Police Officer. He transferred to Saginaw in 2017 and has been a member of HR since serving as an HR Assistant, TCF Trainee, Staffing Specialist and now Chief of HR. He has a Bachelors in Criminal Justice (2006) and a Masters of Science in Administration (2018). Aaron has been with the Department of Veterans Affairs since 2015.