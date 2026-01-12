Aaron Dorland
VISN 10 Senior Strategic Business Partner, Human Resources
VA Saginaw health care
Aaron is the Human Resources Officer for Saginaw's Strategic Business Unit, with VISN 10. He was recently detailed as the Acting Associate Director from November 11, 2025 - January 11, 2026, and prior to that: March 8 - April 20, 2025. He started his VA career in Indianapolis as a student, then worked as a Police Officer. He transferred to Saginaw in 2017 and has been a member of HR since serving as an HR Assistant, TCF Trainee, Staffing Specialist and now Chief of HR. He has a Bachelors in Criminal Justice (2006) and a Masters of Science in Administration (2018). Aaron has been with the Department of Veterans Affairs since 2015.