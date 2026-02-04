His current position followed a detail as Acting Deputy Chief of Staff that began on January 12, 2026. In July 2025, he returned to his role as Associate Chief of Staff (ACOS) for Pathology and Laboratory Services after serving as ACOS for Surgery Services from Fall 2024 through July 2025. In Fall 2023, he was assigned as ACOS for Pathology and Laboratory Services after completing a detail as Service Chief of Diagnostics earlier that year. From 2018 until 2023, he served as Associate Supervisor in Medical Service and, since 2023, has intermittently covered as Acting Chief of Staff when needed.

He has accumulated over 20 years of clinical experience in private practice as a primary care provider, as well as in assisted living and extended care settings. He earned his Doctor of Osteopathy degree from Kansas City University of Medicine and Bioscience in Kansas City, Missouri, and completed an Internal Medicine residency at Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

He is committed to continuing his service to Veterans as Acting Chief of Staff and to leading the VA Saginaw Healthcare System team with integrity, collaboration, and a shared mission of excellence.