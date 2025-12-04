She has proudly served the Department of Veterans Affairs since 2004, where she began her VA career at the Saginaw Healthcare System as an RN in the nursing float pool, later transitioning to a staff nurse practitioner in Primary Care. She’s been a leader and innovator throughout her career, serving as the Assistant Chief of Primary Care and spearheading large projects including PACT in 2010, CARA Pain Team, the Group Practice Management (GPM) program, and Whole Health when Saginaw became a Flagship site. Alyssa has served as VISN10 PACT Pain Champion and with the VHA Office of Primary Care, where she serves as subject matter expert in Primary Care, opioid safety and systems improvements. She also completed a special assignment as the Acting Deputy Director for PREVENTS with OMHSP. Alyssa received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Saginaw Valley State University and her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Michigan.