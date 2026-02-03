Before this position he served as the Acting Executive Director for the VA Northern Indiana Healthcare system (NIHCS), Fort Wayne VAMC and Marion VAMC, Indiana. He served as the Associate Director of Operations and the Assistant Director of Operations for VA NIHCS. He joined the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2010 as the Business Manager, Medicine Services, Roudabush VA Medical Center, Indiana.

Tony is transparent, easily approachable, straight and to the point. Being a Veteran himself, he understands the specific needs of our customers and works diligently with the strategic team to develop new clinics and add medical services for our rural Veteran population.

He retired as a Chief Master Sergeant after 23 years of service in 2011 where his final assignment was as the Superintendent, 181st Medical Group, Terre Haute, Indiana. Tony is board-certified in Healthcare Management as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE). He is a graduate of the VA’s Health Care Leadership Development Program (HCLDP-2016) and a 2021 graduate of Leadership Fort Wayne. He is a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and American Legion.

He and his wife, Sheryl, have five adult children and six grandchildren.