She has had the honor of serving the Department of Veterans Affairs since 2003, where she began her VA career at the Saginaw Healthcare System as an RN in the ICU, later transitioning to Urgent Care, and ultimately landing in the Quality Management Department. Christine transferred to the Minneapolis VAHCS in January 2014 till January 2020 as the Enterprise Risk Manager. In January 2020 she transferred to the South Texas VAHCS in San Antonio, TX where she held the position as the Quality Management – Infection Prevention Nurse Manager. In November 2021 she transferred to Central Texas VAHCS where she held the position as the Chief Nurse Quality, Safety, & Value until January 2023.Christine’s overall experience has been on Quality and Patient Safety with an emphasis on leadership. Her professional mission is to provide Veterans and Military personnel with the highest quality of care and services possible that they have earned. Her principal objective is to manage, lead, and collaborate with teams to achieve this mission. She has earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Saginaw Valley State University and her master’s in business administration in Healthcare from American Sentinel University and is recognized as a Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality.