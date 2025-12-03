She honorably served as Acting COS July – September 2023. Dr. Gronek then returned to her role as Deputy Chief of Staff for Battle Creek VAMC, which she began serving in August of 2021. She also served as the acting Chief of Staff for the Battle Creek VAMC from July 5, 2022 to January 3, 2023. Prior to accepting the role of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr. Gronek served as ACOS of Specialty Service at the Battle Creek VAMC.

She has over 26 years of clinical experience, serving in various roles as a primary care provider, UC/ER provider and specialty care provider both in private practice and federal service. Dr. Gronek received her Medical Doctorate Degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in East Lansing, Michigan. She completed an Internship in Internal Medicine at Wright-Patterson Medical Center, Wright-Patterson AFB, Dayton, OH. She completed her specialty training in Physiatry at the DMC/Wayne State University Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Residency. She served in the United States Air Force 1992-2002 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain.