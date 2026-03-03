Meghan Jurek

Over the years, she has made significant contributions in various capacities within Patient Administration and the Business Office. Meghan has served as the Compensation and Pension Program Manager, as well as the Chief Administrative Support Section and Group Practice Manager, before transitioning to her current role. A graduate of Davenport University with a Bachelor's degree in Health Services Administration, Meghan leverages her extensive knowledge and experience to enhance veteran care. She is a proud member of the Michigan Market Referral Coordination Program and has played a pivotal role in improving access to specialty services for Veterans within the VA Saginaw HCS. Outside of her professional commitments, Meghan cherishes spending quality time with her husband and their French Bulldog, Rocco. Together they spend most of the summer boating on the Saginaw Bay. Meghan's dedication to serving Veterans and her commitment to community care exemplify her passion for improving healthcare access and quality for those who have served our nation.