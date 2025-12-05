Roy Samsel 

He served as Acting Director on March 20, 2024 and resumed his role as AMCD on June 17, 2024. Prior to his appointment as AMCD, Roy served as the Supervisory Executive Assistant to the Director and the Chief Supply Chain Officer both at the Aleda E. Lutz VA. Before his time in Saginaw, he served as a VISN 10 Contracting Officer. He has a MBA from Central Michigan University in 2006; Bachelor of Science from CMU on 1999; Associates of Science, Delta College, Medical Science, 1996; Roy honorably served in the U.S. Army and Michigan Army National Guard from 1992 to 2016. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, a VISN 10 Quad to Director Graduate, member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Adult Leader for the Boy Scouts of America. He completed Level II Federal Acquisition Certification - Contracting Officer and Contracting Officer's Representative.