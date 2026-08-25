Cultivating Wellness: The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC Garden

The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center’s Garden & Greenhouse program began in 2017 and has blossomed into a vibrant teaching garden supporting Veteran health and community.

With help from staff, partners, and volunteers, the garden now produces a variety of fruits, vegetables, and herbs—used in Healthy Teaching Kitchen classes and Community Living Center activities.

Veterans learn to grow, harvest, and cook with fresh ingredients, building skills and confidence while supporting food security. In 2025, the garden donated nearly 100 pounds of produce to a local Veteran-only food pantry. Looking ahead, the team plans to involve more Veterans in gardening, expand plantings, and launch a weekly farmer’s market.