Happy 251st Birthday to the U.S. Navy
By Tara Scheuer, Public Affairs Officer
On October 13th we proudly recognize the Navy Birthday, honoring the founding of the United States Navy and the generations of Sailors who have served with honor, courage, and commitment.
We extend our appreciation to the Navy Veterans within our VA family whose service—past and present—continues to strengthen our mission and enrich our community.
Join us for a ceremony on Friday, October 16th in the lobby of the medical center at noon to celebrate and wish a Happy Navy Birthday to all who have worn the uniform and to those who continue to serve Veterans here at VA.