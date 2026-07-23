National Veterans Golden Aged Games – June 27 – July 2, 2026

VA Saginaw Healthcare System athletes competing at the National Veterans Golden Age Games include Charlie Henning, Ron Earl, Robert Cotton, Brent Collins Jr., and Phillip Enmendorfer—each representing our community with pride.

Results & Notables

Robert Cotton — Gold in 9‑Hole VI Golf and medaled in VI Archery; also competed strongly in Boccia Ball.

Phillip Enmendorfer — Silver in 9‑Hole VI Golf and a solid showing in Boccia Ball.

Brent Collins — competitive in the Free‑Throw competition.

Thank you to coach Leland Lewis and supporters who help make training and travel possible—your dedication fuels these results and the camaraderie that defines the competitions.