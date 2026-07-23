National Veterans Wheelchair Games – July 4 – 11, 2026

Congratulations to Scot Severn, (pictured on left) who brought home Gold Medals in bowling, javelin, shot put, table tennis, nine ball, and power lifting, along with a Silver Medal in rugby.

An outstanding performance and an inspiration to all! (Coach, Phil Cheste pictured in middle)

We also celebrate Ray Brown for earning Gold Medals in javelin and shot put, plus Silver Medals in power lifting and dead lifting. Phenomenal achievements—well done, Ray! (pictured on right)