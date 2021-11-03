November is National Family Caregivers Month
We are excited to celebrate our Caregivers who are partners of the Caregiver Support Program and provide first-class care to Veterans!
- The Veterans Affairs Caregiver Support Program (CSP) is excited to celebrate National Family Caregivers Month (NFCM) this November. Caregivers of Veterans are CSP’s partners in providing first-class care to Veterans. Their efforts and sacrifices deserve to be recognized.
- This year’s theme is #CaregiverAnd. Celebrate the Passions That Enrich Your Life | Caregiver Action Network
- Our goal throughout NFCM is to celebrate all of whom our caregivers are, not just what they do.
- We want to encourage caregivers to take time for themselves and reconnect with who they are outside of being caregivers.
- NFCM also provides caregivers with an opportunity to connect with others who understand their experiences.
- Our Caregiver Support Team will host tables at some of the VA sites throughout the month. Come visit us to learn more about what supportive programs are available and how we might be able to help you or those you know that are caregivers. Caregivers can enter for a chance to win a special gift basket!
Aleda E. Lutz VAMC, Main Lobby – November 9th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Gaylord CBOC – November 10th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Traverse City CBOC – November 23rd 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.