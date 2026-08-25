Quilts of Valor Ceremony Honors Five Veterans

On August 18, the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center held a touching Quilts of Valor ceremony recognizing five Veterans for their service.

Each Veteran received a handcrafted quilt personalized with their branch of service and service dates, along with a certificate of recognition. Family members, staff, and Community Living Center peers joined in celebrating the occasion.

The quilts were generously created and donated by the DAG Quilters, whose dedication reflects the national Quilts of Valor mission to provide comfort and healing to service members and Veterans touched by war.

Michigan’s quilting community continues to play an important role in honoring those who served, and the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center is proud to be part of that tradition. Through partnerships like the DAG Quilters and ongoing support from VA staff, these quilt presentations offer Veterans a meaningful reminder that their service is seen, valued, and appreciated.