Reduction in Urgent Care Clinic Hours
By Tara Scheuer, Public Affairs Officer
The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center is reducing Urgent Care Clinic hours beginning January 9, 2027.
Veterans who receive urgent‑care prescriptions through participating community pharmacies should bring a valid government‑issued ID, and no copay is required at pickup. Most prescriptions are limited to a 14‑day supply (opioids may be restricted further), with no refills, except for certain pre‑packaged items like inhalers or eye drops.
Please read the instructions noted on the flyer for what to do if you need care when Urgent Care is closed.