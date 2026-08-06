Doing business with us
Doing business with VA Saginaw Healthcare System. If you are a vendor or contractor, contact our human resources office for access instructions and with help being directed to the correct department and point of contact.
If you're a vendor interested in working with VA Saginaw health care, please call Supply Chain Management at
If a Vendor arrives onsite they need to go to Police Services who will in turn contact the service the Vendor wishes to visit to ensure they have an appointment and member of that service will provide a warm hand off with Police Service at building 2. The vendor will also be supplied a temp visitors badge.