Pharmacy Residency
On behalf of the Veterans Affairs (VA) Saginaw Healthcare System, we would like to welcome you to our healthcare system and pharmacy residency programs. The VA Saginaw Healthcare System offers an exciting and progressive clinical pharmacy environment with numerous learning opportunities. The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 41,808 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge.
Application timeline
- Recruitment: fall 2025
- Application deadline: January 9, 2026
- Interview notification: January 16, 2026
- Interviews: January and February 2026
Program structure
Work Schedule
- 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday
- No weekends or holidays
Required rotations
- Ambulatory care (10 weeks)
- Pharmacy management (2 weeks)
- Pain (4 weeks)
Longitudinal rotations
- Pharmacy informatics
- Staffing (2 days/rotation)
- Anticoagulation clinic (2 days/rotation)
- Telephone smoking cessation clinic
- Non-formulary consult review
- Professional development
- Residency project
Elective rotations (4 weeks)
- Academia (VA teaching certificate)
- Antimicrobial stewardship/pharmacogenomics
- Health promotion disease prevention
- Ambulatory care (PACT 3)
- Mental health 2 & 3
- Rural health
- Anticoagulation clinic
- Women’s health
- Academic detailing
- Outpatient mental health
Contact us
Jim Lile PharmD, FASHP, BCGP
Program director
VA Saginaw health care
Phone:
Email: james.lile@va.gov
Iva Keene PharmD
Program coordinator
VA Saginaw health care
Phone:
Email: iva.keene@va.gov
Emily Hamlin PharmD
PGY-1 pharmacy resident
VA Saginaw health care
Phone:
Email: emily.hamlin2@va.gov
Kaitlyn Pratt PharmD
PGY-1 pharmacy resident
VA Saginaw health care
Phone:
Email: kaitlyn.pratt@va.gov