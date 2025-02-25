On behalf of the Veterans Affairs (VA) Saginaw Healthcare System, we would like to welcome you to our healthcare system and pharmacy residency programs. The VA Saginaw Healthcare System offers an exciting and progressive clinical pharmacy environment with numerous learning opportunities. The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 41,808 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge.