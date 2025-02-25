Skip to Content

Pharmacy Residency

On behalf of the Veterans Affairs (VA) Saginaw Healthcare System, we would like to welcome you to our healthcare system and pharmacy residency programs. The VA Saginaw Healthcare System offers an exciting and progressive clinical pharmacy environment with numerous learning opportunities. The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 41,808 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge.

Application timeline

  • Recruitment:  fall 2025
  • Application deadline:  January 9, 2026
  • Interview notification:  January 16, 2026
  • Interviews:  January and February 2026
Program structure

Work Schedule

  • 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday
  • No weekends or holidays

Required rotations

  • Ambulatory care (10 weeks)
  • Pharmacy management (2 weeks)
  • Pain (4 weeks)

Longitudinal rotations

  • Pharmacy informatics
  • Staffing (2 days/rotation)
  • Anticoagulation clinic (2 days/rotation)
  • Telephone smoking cessation clinic
  • Non-formulary consult review
  • Professional development
  • Residency project

Elective rotations (4 weeks)

  • Academia (VA teaching certificate)
  • Antimicrobial stewardship/pharmacogenomics
  • Health promotion disease prevention
  • Ambulatory care (PACT 3)
  • Mental health 2 & 3
  • Rural health
  • Anticoagulation clinic
  • Women’s health
  • Academic detailing
  • Outpatient mental health

Contact us

Jim Lile PharmD, FASHP, BCGP

Program director

VA Saginaw health care

Phone:

Email: james.lile@va.gov

Iva Keene PharmD

Program coordinator

VA Saginaw health care

Phone:

Email: iva.keene@va.gov

Emily Hamlin PharmD

PGY-1 pharmacy resident

VA Saginaw health care

Phone:

Email: emily.hamlin2@va.gov

Kaitlyn Pratt PharmD

PGY-1 pharmacy resident

VA Saginaw health care

Phone:

Email: kaitlyn.pratt@va.gov

