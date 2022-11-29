Veterans Town Hall
Veteran Town Hall featuring leadership from the Salem VA and Roanoke VBA office
When:
Thu. Dec 8, 2022, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Bldg. 5, Auditorium
Cost:
Free
Members of the Salem VA HCS Executive Leadership Team as well as members of the Roanoke Veterans Benefits Administration will be on hand to discuss current events at the VAMC, and the PACT Act. We will also be hosting a pinning ceremony for Vietnam era Veterans. An opportunity to ask questions will be provided. The event will be held in the Auditorium of Bldg. 5.