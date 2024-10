When: Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: Building 5, Auditorium 1970 Roanoke Boulevard Salem, VA Cost: Free





Veteran Town Hall on November 7, 2024 at noon.

Facility leadership, and VBA representatives will present the current State of VA and answer any Veteran questions. Vietnam Veterans that have not received their Vietnam Anniversary pins can contact VHASAMPublicAffairs@va.gov to have their pins presented at the Town Hall.

Other VA events