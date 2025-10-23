National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Veterans Affairs Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration have teamed up for the 29th National Prescription Take Back Day.

DEA and it's partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at nearly 4,500 drop-off locations nationwide.

Bring your unneeded medications to the Salem VA Medical Center's West Gate this Saturday, October 25th, from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Salem VA Medical Center

1970 Roanoke Boulevard

Salem, VA 24153