Veteran Job Fair
When:
No event data
Where:
Building 5- Auditorium
1970 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Cost:
Free
Salem VA Health Care System is hosting a Veteran Job Fair. Additional local businesses will be in attendance to recruit Veteran talent and share employment opportunities.
Salem VA Medical Center Auditorium
11/14/2025
10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
Enter the Salem VA Medical Center through 4550 Shenandoah Avenue NW and follow the the signs to designated parking.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veteran-job-fair-tickets-1688236102629