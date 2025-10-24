Skip to Content

Veteran Job Fair

Building 5- Auditorium

1970 Roanoke Boulevard

Salem, VA

Free

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veteran-job-fair-tickets-1688236102629

Salem VA Health Care System is hosting a Veteran Job Fair. Additional local businesses will be in attendance to recruit Veteran talent and share employment opportunities. 

Salem VA Medical Center Auditorium
11/14/2025
10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Enter the Salem VA Medical Center through 4550 Shenandoah Avenue NW and follow the the signs to designated parking.

