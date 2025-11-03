Caregiver Support Program - Family Resource Fair

On behalf of the VA Caregiver Support Program, we invite you to participate in a Caregiver & Family Resource Fair at the Salem VA Medical Center. Our goal is to engage with caregivers, family members and community partners “To promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans, through education, resources, support and services.” This event will provide a wealth of information for caregivers and families, as well as resources and services that are available within the VA and local community partners.

Salem VA HCS and Community Partners that will be present to provide information about their services include:

1. Salem VA HCS Caregiver Support Program

2. Salem VA HCS Home-Based Primary Care

3. Salem VA HCS Prosthetics

4. Salem VA HCS Chaplain Service

5. Southern Area on Aging

6. Virginia Navigator

7. Red Cross

8. Salem VA HCS Advance Care Planning

9. Salem VA HCS Homemaker Home health Aide Program

10. Salem VA HCS Whole Health Program

11. Salem VA HCS Police

For questions about this event, please contact:

Azra Surhio, LCSW (540)982-2463 Ext. 1638 azra.surhio@va.gov

Lisa Dillon, LCSW (540)982-2463 Ext. 1537 lisa.dillon2@va.gov