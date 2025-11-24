The Salem VA Health Care System invites women Veterans to attend a Seminar on Managing Holiday Stress and the “Winter Blues”.

The seminar will be held on Friday December 12, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Salem VA Medical Center Auditorium.

At the seminar, Veterans will learn/take part in:

• Stress management strategies

• Activities promoting social connection skills

• Community time to engage with your fellow Veterans.

This seminar is a closed event – all attendees must RSVP.

To RSVP, call: 540-982-2463 extension 3782.