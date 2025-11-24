Seminar on Managing Holiday Stress and the "Winter Blues"
When:
Where:
Auditorium (Building 5)
1970 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Cost:
Free
The Salem VA Health Care System invites women Veterans to attend a Seminar on Managing Holiday Stress and the “Winter Blues”.
The seminar will be held on Friday December 12, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Salem VA Medical Center Auditorium.
At the seminar, Veterans will learn/take part in:
• Stress management strategies
• Activities promoting social connection skills
• Community time to engage with your fellow Veterans.
This seminar is a closed event – all attendees must RSVP.
To RSVP, call: 540-982-2463 extension 3782.