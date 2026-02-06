Skip to Content

Women Veterans Whole Health Retreat

Flyer for Women Veterans Whole Health Retreat, March 24-25, 2026.

When:

Tue. Mar 24, 2026, 8:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Where:

Auditorium (Building 5)

1970 Roanoke Boulevard

Salem, VA

Cost:

Free

RSVP:

Required

Another way to RSVP -- call:

Women Veterans -- Experience comradery and proven ways to reach balanced health at the Salem VA Health Care System's Women Veterans Whole Health Retreat.

The retreat will occur from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on both March 24 and March 25, 2026. Attendees are welcome to attend both days or one day of the retreat.

The retreat will include:

  • Comradery & Connection with fellow women Veterans
  • Mindfulness Meditation
  • Healthy Teaching Kitchen (Demo Presentation)
  • Labrinth Self-Centering and Theme Walk

 

