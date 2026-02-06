Women Veterans Whole Health Retreat
When:
Tue. Mar 24, 2026, 8:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Where:
Auditorium (Building 5)
1970 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Cost:
Free
RSVP:
Required
Another way to RSVP -- call:
Women Veterans -- Experience comradery and proven ways to reach balanced health at the Salem VA Health Care System's Women Veterans Whole Health Retreat.
The retreat will occur from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on both March 24 and March 25, 2026. Attendees are welcome to attend both days or one day of the retreat.
The retreat will include:
- Comradery & Connection with fellow women Veterans
- Mindfulness Meditation
- Healthy Teaching Kitchen (Demo Presentation)
- Labrinth Self-Centering and Theme Walk