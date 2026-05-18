The Salem VA Health Care System is hosting a Freedom 250 Whole Health History Walk/Roll on the Salem VA Medical Center Campus (in the Parking Lot across from Building 2).

The route of the walk (on paved sidewalk) will feature historical displays honoring 250 years of our nation and Veteran service. Some displays will also feature local history of the Salem VA Medical Center.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in patriotic attire.

A live local military band will perform patriotic music during the walk/roll. A local distinguished Veteran will provide brief remarks as the featured speaker.