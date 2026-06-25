Pneumonia Vaccine Walk-in Clinic

The Salem VA Medical Center will be holding a walk-in vaccine clinic in Primary Care Clinic 2 the entire month of July.

Monday-Friday 7:45a.m.-4:00p.m.

Vaccinations are fast, free, and easy. Get yours before the respiratory virus season begins in the fall. Veterans 50 years and older are encouraged to receive an updated pneumonia vaccine, as well as those under 50 with underlying conditions or certain risk factors, such as diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung disease, or smoking.