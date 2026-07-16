Specialty clinics relocating
When:
Mon. Jul 20, 2026, 1:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET
Where:
1970 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Cost:
Free
Beginning August 3rd, specialty clinics located on 2H and 2J will relocate to Building 7.
August 3, 2026- GI, Pulmonary, Sleep, Pulmonary Functions Test, & Home Oxygen will move to Building 7, 1st floor
August 10, 2026- Cardiology, Rheumatology, Neurology, & Infectious Disease will move to Building 7, 2nd floor
Additional Veteran parking will be available, and clearly marked with signs, behind Building 7.
Mon. Jul 20, 2026, 1:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET
Tue. Jul 21, 2026, 1:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET
Wed. Jul 22, 2026, 1:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET
Thu. Jul 23, 2026, 1:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET
Fri. Jul 24, 2026, 1:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET