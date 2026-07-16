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Specialty clinics relocating

When:

Mon. Jul 20, 2026, 1:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET

Repeats

Where:

1970 Roanoke Boulevard

Salem, VA

Cost:

Free

Beginning August 3rd, specialty clinics located on 2H and 2J will relocate to Building 7. 
August 3, 2026- GI, Pulmonary, Sleep, Pulmonary Functions Test, & Home Oxygen will move to Building 7, 1st floor 
August 10, 2026- Cardiology, Rheumatology, Neurology, & Infectious Disease will move to Building 7, 2nd floor 

Additional Veteran parking will be available, and clearly marked with signs, behind Building 7.

Mon. Jul 20, 2026, 1:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET

Tue. Jul 21, 2026, 1:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET

Wed. Jul 22, 2026, 1:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET

Thu. Jul 23, 2026, 1:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET

Fri. Jul 24, 2026, 1:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET

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