Specialty clinics relocating

Beginning August 3rd, specialty clinics located on 2H and 2J will relocate to Building 7.

August 3, 2026- GI, Pulmonary, Sleep, Pulmonary Functions Test, & Home Oxygen will move to Building 7, 1st floor

August 10, 2026- Cardiology, Rheumatology, Neurology, & Infectious Disease will move to Building 7, 2nd floor

Additional Veteran parking will be available, and clearly marked with signs, behind Building 7.