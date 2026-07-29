Summer VetFest Enrollment Fair - Salem VA Medical Center
When:
Sat. Aug 29, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Medical Center Main Lobby
1970 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Cost:
Free
On Saturday, August 29, 2026, the Salem VA Medical Center will host a Summer VetFest Enrollment Fair from 11 a.m. to 2p.m.
This event is a one-stop-shop to connect Veterans to VA Health Care, benefits, and Salem VA Health Care System programs and resources.
VetFest will offer many VA services on-the-spot, including:
- Enrollment in VA Health Care
- Same-Day Appointments with a VA Doctor (for newly enrolled Veterans)
- Filing and Checking the Status of Benefits Claims (and other one-on-one benefits assistance)
- Toxic Exposure Screenings
- Mental Health (One-On-One Support)
At the event, complimentary summer picnic food and drinks will be served.
Veterans looking to enroll in VA Health Care or meet with VA benefits staff should bring their DD-214, a valid photo ID, and any insurance information.
To get a head start on enrollment, Veterans can complete this online enrollment form before the event: https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply-for-health-care-form-10-10ez/id-form
At this event, Veterans and their families can also connect with Salem VA programs and resources including:
- Homeless Veteran Care Team
- Suicide Prevention
- Women’s Health
- Caregiver Support
- Social Work
- Whole Health
- Volunteering Opportunities at VA
- Roanoke VET Center Support
Come get the care and benefits you deserve for serving our Nation! You served us, now let us serve you!