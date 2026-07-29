Summer VetFest Enrollment Fair - Salem VA Medical Center

On Saturday, August 29, 2026, the Salem VA Medical Center will host a Summer VetFest Enrollment Fair from 11 a.m. to 2p.m.

This event is a one-stop-shop to connect Veterans to VA Health Care, benefits, and Salem VA Health Care System programs and resources.

VetFest will offer many VA services on-the-spot, including:

Enrollment in VA Health Care

Same-Day Appointments with a VA Doctor (for newly enrolled Veterans)

Filing and Checking the Status of Benefits Claims (and other one-on-one benefits assistance)

Toxic Exposure Screenings

Mental Health (One-On-One Support)

At the event, complimentary summer picnic food and drinks will be served.

Veterans looking to enroll in VA Health Care or meet with VA benefits staff should bring their DD-214, a valid photo ID, and any insurance information.

To get a head start on enrollment, Veterans can complete this online enrollment form before the event: https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply-for-health-care-form-10-10ez/id-form

At this event, Veterans and their families can also connect with Salem VA programs and resources including:

Homeless Veteran Care Team

Suicide Prevention

Women’s Health

Caregiver Support

Social Work

Whole Health

Volunteering Opportunities at VA

Roanoke VET Center Support

Come get the care and benefits you deserve for serving our Nation! You served us, now let us serve you!