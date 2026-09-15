Women Veterans Whole Health Retreat

Tue. Oct 6, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, the Salem VA Health Care System will host a Women Veterans Fall Whole Health Retreat from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Salem VA Medical Center Building 5 Auditorium.

The retreat will offer:

Comradery & Connection with Women Veterans

An Introduction to Salem VA Women’s Health & Whole Health

Healthy Teaching Kitchen Demonstrations

Introduction to the VA MOVE Program

Mindfulness Meditation

All women Veterans are welcome to attend and experience comradery & proven ways to reach balanced health.

An RSVP is required to attend this event.

A complimentary lunch will be provided to all attendees.