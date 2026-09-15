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Women Veterans Whole Health Retreat

Poster for Women Veterans Fall Whole Health Retreat on October 6, 2026, at Salem VA Medical Center.

When:

Tue. Oct 6, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

Where:

Building 5 Auditorium

1970 Roanoke Boulevard

Salem, VA

Cost:

Free

To RSVP:

Email: Melissa.Miles@VA.gov

Call:

On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, the Salem VA Health Care System will host a Women Veterans Fall Whole Health Retreat from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Salem VA Medical Center Building 5 Auditorium.

The retreat will offer:

  • Comradery & Connection with Women Veterans
  • An Introduction to Salem VA Women’s Health & Whole Health
  • Healthy Teaching Kitchen Demonstrations
  • Introduction to the VA MOVE Program
  • Mindfulness Meditation

All women Veterans are welcome to attend and experience comradery & proven ways to reach balanced health.

An RSVP is required to attend this event.

A complimentary lunch will be provided to all attendees.

 

 

 

 

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