Women Veterans Whole Health Retreat
When:
Tue. Oct 6, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 5 Auditorium
1970 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Cost:
Free
To RSVP:
Email: Melissa.Miles@VA.gov
Call:
On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, the Salem VA Health Care System will host a Women Veterans Fall Whole Health Retreat from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Salem VA Medical Center Building 5 Auditorium.
The retreat will offer:
- Comradery & Connection with Women Veterans
- An Introduction to Salem VA Women’s Health & Whole Health
- Healthy Teaching Kitchen Demonstrations
- Introduction to the VA MOVE Program
- Mindfulness Meditation
All women Veterans are welcome to attend and experience comradery & proven ways to reach balanced health.
An RSVP is required to attend this event.
A complimentary lunch will be provided to all attendees.