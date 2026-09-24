Flu vaccinations 2026

This year’s influenza (flu) vaccine will be available in the lobby of the Salem VA Medical Center from October 1-29, Tuesdays through Thursdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Flu vaccines will also be available during primary care and specialty care appointments.

VA community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) will offer flu vaccines at their clinics. The Salem VA vaccination trailer will also visit CBOCs on select days throughout October. Contact your VA clinic for more information.