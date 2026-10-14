Breast Cancer Awareness Resource Fair

On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. the Salem VA Health Care System will host a Breast Cancer Awareness & Women's Health Resource Fair in the Salem VA Medical Center Building 5 Auditorium.

The fair is open to all Veterans, Veteran Caregivers, and friends & family of Veterans -- all are welcome to attend and learn about the care and resources the Salem VA offers to detect and treat breast cancer. The event will highlight the breast cancer related support services we offer Veterans.

Also at the fair, Salem VA Health Care System team members will offer:

-Educational resources and support

-Mammogram screening information

-Mental Health support

-Maternity Care support

-Social Work support

-Military 2 VA support

-VA Research information