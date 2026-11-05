Social Work and Caregiver Support Resource Fair

Veterans, Caregivers, and Veteran family members are invited to the Salem VA Health Care System's Social Work & Caregiver Support Resource Fair on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Salem VA Medical Center Auditorium (Building 5, First Floor).

At the event, attendees can connect with Salem VA and local community professionals for information, resources, and support from approximately 40 unique programs -- all serving specific Veteran needs.

The event is also an opportunity to celebrate with the community, and staff, 100 years of social work services provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Below is a break-down of all services and programs that will be offered at the event.

Primary Care

Home Based Primary Care

Caregiver Support Program

Inpatient Services Acute Medicine Mental Health Domiciliary

Healthcare for Homeless Veterans

Suicide Prevention

Outpatient Mental Health Services Substance Use PTSD General Mental Health Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center Primary Care-Mental Health Integration

Geriatrics and Extended Care Services Homemaker/Home Health Aide Adult Day Health Care Community Residential Care Community Nursing Home Program Optum Rehab Hospice/Palliative Care

Specialty Care Services and Programs Women’s Health Military to VA Intimate Partner Violence Memory Disorders and Traumatic Brain Injury Renal/Dialysis Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders

Other VA Departments Community Care Whole Health Virtual Health Resource Center VA Health Benefits

Community Partners Vet Center Virginia Department of Veterans Services Local Office on Aging New River Valley Area Agency on Aging Alzheimer’s Association



Please call for more information.