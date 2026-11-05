Social Work and Caregiver Support Resource Fair
When:
Tue. Nov 17, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 5 Auditorium (First Floor)
1970 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Cost:
Free
Veterans, Caregivers, and Veteran family members are invited to the Salem VA Health Care System's Social Work & Caregiver Support Resource Fair on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Salem VA Medical Center Auditorium (Building 5, First Floor).
At the event, attendees can connect with Salem VA and local community professionals for information, resources, and support from approximately 40 unique programs -- all serving specific Veteran needs.
The event is also an opportunity to celebrate with the community, and staff, 100 years of social work services provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Below is a break-down of all services and programs that will be offered at the event.
- Primary Care
- Home Based Primary Care
- Caregiver Support Program
- Inpatient Services
- Acute Medicine
- Mental Health
- Domiciliary
- Healthcare for Homeless Veterans
- Suicide Prevention
- Outpatient Mental Health Services
- Substance Use
- PTSD
- General Mental Health
- Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery
- Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center
- Primary Care-Mental Health Integration
- Geriatrics and Extended Care Services
- Homemaker/Home Health Aide
- Adult Day Health Care
- Community Residential Care
- Community Nursing Home Program
- Optum Rehab
- Hospice/Palliative Care
- Specialty Care Services and Programs
- Women’s Health
- Military to VA
- Intimate Partner Violence
- Memory Disorders and Traumatic Brain Injury
- Renal/Dialysis
- Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders
- Other VA Departments
- Community Care
- Whole Health
- Virtual Health Resource Center
- VA Health Benefits
- Community Partners
- Vet Center
- Virginia Department of Veterans Services
- Local Office on Aging
- New River Valley Area Agency on Aging
- Alzheimer’s Association
Please call