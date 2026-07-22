Salem VA Health Care System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 22, 2026

Salem, VA - The Salem VA Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for the Salem VA Health Care System in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades – Upgrading facility infrastructure to support the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) program and enhance the delivery of care for Veterans.

– Upgrading facility infrastructure to support the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) program and enhance the delivery of care for Veterans. Renovation of Building 19 for Student Housing – Renovating Building 19 to provide updated housing for students and trainees, supporting the education and recruitment of future health care professionals.

– Renovating Building 19 to provide updated housing for students and trainees, supporting the education and recruitment of future health care professionals. Renovation of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab – Modernizing the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory to support high-quality cardiovascular care for Veterans.

– Modernizing the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory to support high-quality cardiovascular care for Veterans. Renovation of the Main Lobby – Renovating the Main Lobby to create a more welcoming, accessible, and efficient entrance for Veterans, caregivers, visitors, and staff.

– Renovating the Main Lobby to create a more welcoming, accessible, and efficient entrance for Veterans, caregivers, visitors, and staff. Repair of the Administration Building – Repairing the Administration Building to improve the safety and functionality of the facility.

– Repairing the Administration Building to improve the safety and functionality of the facility. Repair of Underground Fuel Storage Tanks – Repairing underground fuel storage tanks to maintain safe, reliable fuel storage and support the medical center’s critical operations and emergency preparedness.

– Repairing underground fuel storage tanks to maintain safe, reliable fuel storage and support the medical center’s critical operations and emergency preparedness. Upgrade/Replacement of HVAC Systems (Phase II) – Upgrading and replacing HVAC systems to improve indoor air quality, increase energy efficiency, and provide a more comfortable environment for Veterans and staff.

“This funding allows the Salem VA Health Care System to continue modernizing and improving, so our facilities remain safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans across Southwest Virginia,” said Tammy Snyder, Health Care System Executive Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: